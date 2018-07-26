Armenia second President’s questioning concludes

Armenia second President at Special Investigation Service, being questioned along lines of 1 March 2008 case

CSTO chief arrives for questioning at Armenia Special Investigation Service

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Offshore organizations have become vice in our history

Armenia, Romania sign program on cooperation in education

Military aircraft crashed in northern Vietnam

Armenia PM signs decision on government delegation heading to Russia

Putin soccer ball gift to Trump may have microchip

How to cleanup Armenia in one day and start living in a clean country?

Armenia diaspora minister heading to US on official visit

EU supports State Department declaration on Crimea

Armenia Premier: We are not going to shut our nuclear plant

German FM: America, Europe are not opponents

Trump: EU and US love each other!

Pashinyan: Russian military base is very important part of Armenia security system

China MFA: Blast near US Embassy is an isolated incident

EC President gives Trump photo of cemetery

Suspect in blast near US embassy in Beijing detained

Explosion near US Embassy in Beijing

Armenia PM ready to meet Azerbaijan president face-to-face to resolve Karabakh conflict

People lay flowers outside Greece embassy in Armenia

Armenia Premier: I would be glad if Aliyev also would send his son to frontline to serve

Armenia PM: We have some questions to our CSTO partners

Inecobank transforms Armenia digital payment environment with its innovative InecoPay system

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Putin is very straightforward and sincere person

Newspaper: Manvel Grigoryan to be released from arrest?

Turkey releases American pastor from prison

Armenian church in Turkey to become art center

Next Putin-Trump summit put off until next year

US issues ‘Crimea declaration’ reaffirming rejection of Russia's annexation

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: UN always supports Karabakh conflict’s pacific resolution within Minsk Group framework

Armenia military vehicle crashes

White House deletes a key question from Trump's press conference with Putin

Armen Sarkissian visits Union of Cinematographers of Armenia

Alexei Venediktov interviews Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

US imposes sanctions for supply of electronics to Syria

Editor-in-chief of Echo of Moscow meets Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian President visits Hrant Matevosyan center-museum building in Yerevan

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 25.07.2018

Pashinyan reports on process of ongoing works for holding 17th La Francophonie summit

SANA: Deadly suicide attack hits Syrian city of Sweida

US Embassy, COAF and ministry of education and science to deepen English language learning in rural Armenia

Armenian PM’s wife signals launch of Women For Peace campaign in Moscow

US Envoy: Investors increase their interests in Armenia after velvet revolution

Armenia PM: Paralyzing Eurasian Economic Union is not our objective

Germany FM: US is bigger than White House

Dollar gains ground in Armenia

US Envoy: Trump, Pashinyan meeting in New York is under consideration

Armenia truck collides with passenger car in Georgia

4 people detained in Greece for looting amid wildfires

Ambassador Mikyska: Those selling weapons to Azerbaijan did not have Czech authorities’ consent

Andrzej Kasprzyk: Some details remain to be agreed upon in connection with expansion of my office

White House to stop publish statements on Trump's calls

Russia Culture Minister: Russia, Armenia can create Cinema Foundation for joint projects

Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission chief lays down his powers

At least 31 killed in Pakistan terror attack

Armenia defense minister: Military budget will increase considerably

Bitcoin trading near $8.500 mark

PM Pashinyan: Armenian people have won the war

Reuters: ISIS claims responsibility for Toronto shooting

3-year-old Armenian boy falls from window in Russia

Armenia MFA: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs offer to hold Armenia-Azerbaijan FM’s meeting

PM to military education institutions’ graduates:Armenia army of tomorrow will no longer be as it was yesterday (PHOTOS)

US exposes criminal group including Azerbaijanis

Armenia MOD: We always await resumption of military actions

Greek authorities to allocate 20 million euros for victims of wildfires (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM on Karabakh peace process: No approach is hardened, we need to be equivalent

Afghan criminal group apprehended at Armenia-Turkey border (PHOTOS)

Blast occurs in Yerevan glass workshop, there are injured

US suspends F-35 fighter shipments to Turkey

Newspaper: Russia decides to raise natural gas price for Armenia

Strikes on Syria jet are defense of sovereignty, Israel envoy to UN says

Pompeo: N. Korea rocket test site being dismantled

There was no word about the coalition: Arayik Harutyunyan

Greek government allocates € 20 million to help victims of wildfires

Trump says US ready to make 'real deal' with Iran

Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs can meet in September

Cavusoglu: Turkey's policy towards Armenia has not changed

Pashinyan and Sarkissian attend event dedicated to Homenetmen’s 100th anniversary

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to leave for St. Petersburg on July 26

Armenian Defense minister receives UK Ambassador to Armenia

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 24.07.2018

Armenian soldier found dead in military position

Ara Babloyan extends condolences to Greek counterpart

Wildfires kill at least 74 near Athens

Armenian President sends condolence letter to Greek counterpart

Armenia's government starts development of 2019 state budget draft

Armenia PM to Greece counterpart: I wish speedy recovery to the injured

Dollar drops in Armenia

US envoy to UN: Russia never will be friend of US

$2,100,000 bail is paid for Armenia former ranking security official’s release

MES: 6072 emergencies recorded in Armenia in first half of 2018

Emergency ministry: Armenia stands ready to help Greece

3 injured in Kabul rocket attack

Manvel Grigoryan is no longer “honorary citizen” of Etchmiadzin

Austria criticizes US intention to invite Trump’s interpreter to Congress

Menu.am with Armenia Diaspora Youth (PHOTOS)

Emergency ministry: No Armenians among Greece fire victims

Karabakh army chief: We have chance to paralyze Azerbaijan economy