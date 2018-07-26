News
Armenia second President at Special Investigation Service, being questioned along lines of 1 March 2008 case
Armenia second President at Special Investigation Service, being questioned along lines of 1 March 2008 case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Second President Robert Kocharyan is at the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia, and he is being questioned in connection with the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1, 2008. 

SIS spokesperson Marina Ohanjanyan told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am. She added that investigative activities were underway with Kocharyan’s participation, and that other details will be provided later.

As reported earlier, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov on Thursday arrived in the SIS, also for questioning along the lines of the said criminal case. 

SIS Chief Sasun Khachatryan on Thursday told reporters that Kocharyan’s questioning will be recorded on video and be attached to the files of this criminal case. But, according to him, this does not mean that the video recording will be made public. 

Separately, charges were filed against former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, along the lines of this criminal case, and a search for him was declared.

On March 1, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
