News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 26
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Armenian church in Turkey to become art center
Armenian church in Turkey to become art center
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

Restoration work is underway at the Armenian church in Akşehir town of Turkey’s Konya Province.

The church, which is being restored through the Akşehir municipality funds, is planned to be turned into an art center, according to İstasyon Gazetesi of Turkey.

The mayor of Akşehir got familiarized with the restoration work, and assured that the 2mn-lira (approx $500,000) restoration will be completed in January 2019. He stressed that this Armenian church will become an art center where art exhibitions will be held.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news