Armenian church in Turkey to become art center

Restoration work is underway at the Armenian church in Akşehir town of Turkey’s Konya Province.
The church, which is being restored through the Akşehir municipality funds, is planned to be turned into an art center, according to İstasyon Gazetesi of Turkey.
The mayor of Akşehir got familiarized with the restoration work, and assured that the 2mn-lira (approx $500,000) restoration will be completed in January 2019. He stressed that this Armenian church will become an art center where art exhibitions will be held.