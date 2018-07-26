Pashinyan: Russian military base is very important part of Armenia security system

The 102nd Russian Military Base in [Gyumri] the Republic of Armenia corresponds to national interests of the Republic of Armenia.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the aforesaid in an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station of the Russian capital city.
In Pashinyan’s words, the Russian border guards in Armenia protect the country’s border with Turkey.
“And that’s very indispensable for Armenia, since it’s very good for us [Armenia] that we actually are exempt, our armed forces are exempt, from that obligation,” he added. “Because assuming the responsibility for the protection of that long border would be a great load to us [Armenia].”
And when asked whether Armenian authorities were going to remove the 102nd military base, Pashinyan responded as follows, in particular: “It [the base] is a very important part of the security system of the Republic of Armenia because we have contracts; and under those contracts, that military base has specific commitments.
“[But] that doesn’t mean that we have no problem connected with the activities of the military base, and so on. But, in general, I have said that the existence of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Armenia corresponds to national interests of the Republic of Armenia.”