Robert Kocharyan offers the option of March 1, 2008 events

YEREVAN.- As a result of the March 1, 2008 events, unknown people were affected, there was no interest in it, the ex-President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said in an interview to the TV channel "Yerkir Media".

"As if someone came, fired, and then put all the blame on the authorities. Do you exclude such a scenario? Several terrorist groups have already been identified. I do not know in whose head such a thought might appear. Especially in that atmosphere, it was possible, "Kocharyan said.

According to him, during the rallies, he, and Hayk Harutyunyan (the head of the police) and Gorik Hakobyan (the director of the National Security Service) were concerned, hoping nothing would happen to anyone at the Freedom Square.