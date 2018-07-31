News
Armenia: Turkey shows no readiness to normalize relations without preconditions
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Turkey does not show readiness to normalize relations with Armenia without preconditions, spokesperson for Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said at a briefing on Tuesday asked about the reaction of the Turkish side to statements from Yerevan and publication in Turkish media.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that the issue of normalizing relations with Turkey without preconditions has been included in the government program.

According to him, if the Turkish authorities send the appropriate message, it will be considered. However, while the opposite is happening, the Turkish president and foreign minister visit Baku and make opposite statements.

“We do not see any signals about readiness to normalize relations without preconditions,” he emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
