Thursday
August 02
Trump looks forward to seeing Kim Jong Un again
Trump looks forward to seeing Kim Jong Un again
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump has thanked the North Korean leader, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen! I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action.” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Also, thank you for your nice letter - l look forward to seeing you soon!”

Last week, an American transport aircraft carrying the remains of American soldiers who died during the Korean War, between 1950 and 1953, had arrived from North Korea to the US airbase in South Korea; this was the first step in carrying out the respective agreement reached between the American and North Korean leaders.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
