Thursday
August 02
Russian Defense Ministry: ISIS last stronghold damaged in southwest Syria
Russian Defense Ministry: ISIS last stronghold damaged in southwest Syria
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The ISIS last stronghold was liquidated in south-west of Syria, said chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operations Directorate, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi.

According to him, 146 settlements were placed under control of the Syrian authorities, 50 of which were transferred peacefully to Damascus following the talks.

Over 160 ISIS members have surrendered, the Colonel-General noted.

According to him, the detachments under the command of General Suheil and the units of the Fourth Panzer Division liquidated ISIS last stronghold in the southwest of the province of Al Quneitra.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
