US delegation delivers N. Korea counterparts Trump’s reply to Kim Jong Un’s letter

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed that he had the chance to speak with Ri Yong Ho, the Foreign Minister of North Korea, along the lines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) summit.

“We had a quick, polite exchange,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter. “Our US delegation also had the opportunity to deliver reply to [North Korean leader,] Chairman Kim’s letter.”

The US Department of State on Wednesday reported that President Donald Trump had received a new letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, thanked Kim for this letter, and expressed the hope for a new talk between them.

Later, however, the White House stated that the setting up of another meeting between the two leaders was not on the agenda.