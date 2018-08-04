News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 04
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
US delegation delivers N. Korea counterparts Trump’s reply to Kim Jong Un’s letter
US delegation delivers N. Korea counterparts Trump’s reply to Kim Jong Un’s letter
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed that he had the chance to speak with Ri Yong Ho, the Foreign Minister of North Korea, along the lines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) summit.  

“We had a quick, polite exchange,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter. “Our US delegation also had the opportunity to deliver reply to [North Korean leader,] Chairman Kim’s letter.”

The US Department of State on Wednesday reported that President Donald Trump had received a new letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, thanked Kim for this letter, and expressed the hope for a new talk between them.

Later, however, the White House stated that the setting up of another meeting between the two leaders was not on the agenda.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
North Korea FM alarmed over US attitude to Pyongyang
"The DPRK stands firm in its determination and commitment for implementing…
 Asian FM’s intend to insist on full North Korean denuclearization
He added that “like any other breakthrough in diplomatic negotiations…
 Pompeo says North Korea weapons work counter to denuclearization pledge
Trump looks forward to seeing Kim Jong Un again
The US president thanked the North Korean leader…
 South, North Korea army generals hold talks
The main objective these negotiations is to reduce tension at the peninsula…
 Japan to withdraw air defense systems after threat reduction from North Korea
This decision was made as the missile threat from North Korea declined…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news