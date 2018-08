The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe supported the idea to meet with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to solve the problem of nuclear disarmament, Japan Times reported.

“In the end, I must hold dialogue with Kim and resolve the issues of nuclear (weapons), missiles and, most importantly, North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals, in order to build a new bilateral relationship,” he said.

According to him, this meeting will lead Japanese-North Korea relations to a new level.