Armenia transport minister heading to Upper Lars motorway between Georgia-Russia borders

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Ashot Hakobyan, will head to Upper Lars motorway—between the Georgia-Russia borders, and which leads to and from Armenia—to get familiarized with the situation on the spot.
The minister will go to Upper Lars by the instruction of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, informed the news service of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies.
There are queues at Upper Lars—both in the Russian and Georgian sectors of this highway. Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Armen Pambukchyan had informed that this line up of vehicles was 9 to 10 kilometers at the Russian side of this road, while close to 200 trucks were waiting to cross the border from the Georgian side.