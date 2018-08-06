Arsene Tchakarian dies aged 101

Armenia President goes on short vacation

Criminal charges filed against Armenia former ranking security official’s wife

Over 10,000 people evacuated after earthquake in Indonesia

Armenia court judge gets 7-year sentence for taking bribe

EU to block US sanctions against Iran on its territory

Armenian National Committee of New Zealand launched

27-year-old driver dies in hospital 1 week after Yerevan road accident

The Guardian: Osama bin Laden’s son married daughter of 9/11 lead hijacker

Armenia PM: We must stop treating Lake Sevan as toy or water container

11 journalists detained in Venezuela after assassination attempt on Maduro

Enhanced service is provided in Armenia’s Lake Sevan area

Shinzo Abe wants to meet with Kim Jong-un

US re-impose sanctions on Iran

Armenia transport minister heading to Upper Lars motorway between Georgia-Russia borders

Saudi Arabia freezes Canadian trade transactions

Armenia tank crew advances to semifinals

Saudi Arabia recalls its ambassador from Canada

Murder in Armenia; man found dead near nightclub

Details come in on Karabakh soldier’s death

Karabakh army soldier dies in unfortunate incident

Quake rocks Indonesia; 91 dead

Taliban claims responsibility for killing three NATO soldiers in Afghanistan

Iran holds massive drills in Persian Gulf

Spanish police detain Armenian thief in law

3 members of NATO’s Resolution Support mission killed in Afghanistan

Georgian Armenians climb up 2941m on Mount Ararat

Armed assualt in Armenia

Armenian PM sends message of condolences to Putin

Trump names countries that meddle inn US affairs

Six people, among them 2 children, injured in Armenia car crash (PHOTO)

Russia introduces new import duties on American goods

Maduro accuses Colombia president of a plot to kill him

Venezuela president survives assassination attempt

More than 100 protesters injured in clashes with police in Bangladesh

NATO to modernize air base in Albania

First woman fined in Denmark for wearing full-face veil

Small plane crashes in Switzerland, family of 4 killed

China tests hypersonic waverider vehicle

Egypt's Coptic pope quits 'waste of time' Facebook

Iranian defense minister: US, allies spent $500bn to destabilize region

Gevork Petrosyan is ready to give up his mandate if Gagik Tsarukyan wants that

Saudi Arabia to resume oil exports through Bab al-Mandeb Strait

Italian sisters claim to be last living descendants of Mona Lisa

Person found dead in Yerevan Lake

Zarif: Clear global consensus exists over saving JCPOA

Turkey will not participate in Eurovision because of "bearded Austrian who wore a skirt”

Spokesman: Iran to open interests section in Saudi Arabia

US delegation delivers N. Korea counterparts Trump’s reply to Kim Jong Un’s letter

Armenia army discusses raising level of professional readiness

CSTO’s indicted chief returns to Moscow from Yerevan

Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: Special Investigation Service had no right to criticize Kocharyan’s lawful actions

Armenia 2nd President’s office: Why is First President not arrested yet?

Erdogan orders to freeze US ministers’ assets in Turkey

Armenia competes in Tank Battalion contest

Criminal charge brought against Armenia ex-deputy PM

North Korea FM alarmed over US attitude to Pyongyang

Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: Special Investigation Service chief’s analysis was interference with justice

11 killed in Mexico apartment building

New member of Armenia 2nd President’s legal defense to also file appeal

Trump's initiative on Space Force has little support from Pentagon

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal returns to market

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 250 times in passing week

Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: Attempt is made to say some constitutional articles are superior to others

Pompeo warns Russia, China over violating North Korean sanctions

Search resumes for man gone missing in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

China accuses US of putting pressure on Asian countries

Asian FM’s intend to insist on full North Korean denuclearization

Pompeo highlights importance of continuing constructive US-China relations

Armenia 2nd President’s legal defenders hold press conference

US reviewing Turkey participation in GSP program

Fatal road accident near US embassy in Armenia

Newspaper: Pre-velvet revolution criminal cases meet impasse in Armenia

US woman drowns 4-year-old daughter in river, in front of eyewitnesses

“Tsarukyan” faction MPs to join signature campaign in Armenia 2nd President’s defense?

Total US debt exceeds $21.3 trillion

9 sentenced to life over 2015 Turkish peace rally bombing

White House says Trump's resolve is firm on China trade

Son of former governor of Armenia's Syunik accused of evading military service

Pompeo urges Turkey to release American pastor

Armenia ex-deputy PM charged over 2008 March 1 case

China rejects US request to cut Iran oil imports

Robert Kocharyan refuses to testify and participate in investigative actions - SIS Head

Karen Ohanjanyan: War in Artsakh can begin any day of August and September

Armenian Ministry of Ecology concerns over Turkey's construction of powerful reservoirs on Araxes river

Chairman of Investigative Committee: There will be no tolerance towards corruption

Pompeo says North Korea weapons work counter to denuclearization pledge

Armenia ranks 4th in terms of foreign visitors to Georgia

China says it will retaliate with tariffs on $60 billion in US goods

Mogherini: EU seeks to continue cooperation with Iran despite US sanctions

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 3.08.2018

Bin Laden's mother describes how her son becomes radicalised

Armenian PM’s wife talks to mother of Karen Ghazaryan who is in Azerbaijani captivity: "Karen is alive and feels good"

12 schools attacked in northern Pakistan

Putin approves agreement on marking of goods in EAEU

Armenian minister, China ambassador discuss upcoming meeting of intergovernmental commission

Ara Saghatelyan receives delegation led by Secretary General of Georgian parliament

Passenger plane catches fire at Helsinki airport

Heavy rain causes flood in Georgia (PHOTO)

Car hits Iran citizen in Yerevan