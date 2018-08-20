News
Monday
August 20
News
Hoa-Binh Adjemian: EU cooperation offers a lot of potential for Armenia
Hoa-Binh Adjemian: EU cooperation offers a lot of potential for Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Cooperation with the European Union offers a lot of potential, head of cooperation section of EU delegation in Armenia Hoa-Binh Adjemian told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

This month marks 100 days since the new government has been in office. Under the CEPA agreement Armenia is required to carry out democratic reforms, and Adjemian thinks cooperation with EU has been strengthened ever since.

“I think EU cooperation has been strengthened. EU cooperation offers a lot of potential. It offers potential that is untapped yet without the implementation of CEPA. Possibilities are plentiful and there is a lot of work to do. We welcome the concrete step taken by the government to fight corruption, to improve judiciary, but the reform process is a long process, and the EU will stand by the new government and support it.”

To the question of what challenges have to be overcome in order to deepen the relations between Armenia and EU, Adjemian answered that EU is ready to support Armenia in many ways depending on Armenia’s capacity and willingness to reform.

“I think CEPA set the road for deeper relations in so many different topics whether it can be approximation or something else. I think it all depends on the capacity and willingness of Armenia to reform. As much as possible can be done Armenia can be as close as possible to the EU up to the decision of the Armenian citizens and on this we will support. We’ll support in environment, support in transport, support in energy…There is a lot of support where we can increase the cooperation. There are sectors where the cooperation is limited due to Armenia’s decision to integrate with another institution, and this is well understood. It is the sovereign right of Armenia. I would say possibilities are plentiful and we are here to support it,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
