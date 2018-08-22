News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 22
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenian PM: I will certainly meet speaker of Armenian parliament
Armenian PM: I will certainly meet speaker of Armenian parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. –  The Armenian PM will meet the head of Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan, PM told reporters during the opening ceremony of Chinese-Armenian school in Yerevan on Wednesday.

 “Yes, I will meet Babloyan. Why not? I will meet and discuss everything with him so that no one has doubts left. No steps or intensions should be against the Constitution and the ideology of love and harmony. It is very important for all our citizens, including MPs and others to understand the logics of all our political activities” said PM when asked to comment on Babloyan’s statement about the attempt of repressions on MPs.

To the question of whether it is possible that RPA parliamentary group members can vote to elect Robert Kocharyan as next Armenian PM, Pashinyan answered:  “To tell the truth I don’t see that happening. I just wanted to show that the situation needs to be evaluated realistically in order to avoid any complications. If you remember I told Serzh Sargsyan during our last meeting that he just doesn’t get the gist of the situation. I think the Republican Party with its ruling elite still does not evaluate the situation correctly. There is no need to take any measures. We just need to talk to these people, introduce the situation and help them get the gist. There is no need to take any extra measures.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian PM: Transitional justice is universally recognized tool
"Why am I talking about this right now?
Armenia Premier: I continue not interfering in judiciary’s affairs
Pashinyan commented on his words “smarten up” addressed to the country’s judges…
 PM on Armenia constitutional amendments: There is no only one option to solution
The institute of referendum should be strengthened…
 Armenia PM on 2nd President’s return to politics: You speak about scenarios which just can’t be
There is no need to question today’s realities with political intrigues…
 Armenia police chief not ruling out new startling discoveries
Police are collaborating with the Interpol, with respect to the ongoing search for third President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew…
 Armenian minister on transitional justice: We will use experience of other countries
“Transitional justice will not contradict the Armenian constitution…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news