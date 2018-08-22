Armenian PM: I will certainly meet speaker of Armenian parliament

YEREVAN. – The Armenian PM will meet the head of Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan, PM told reporters during the opening ceremony of Chinese-Armenian school in Yerevan on Wednesday.

“Yes, I will meet Babloyan. Why not? I will meet and discuss everything with him so that no one has doubts left. No steps or intensions should be against the Constitution and the ideology of love and harmony. It is very important for all our citizens, including MPs and others to understand the logics of all our political activities” said PM when asked to comment on Babloyan’s statement about the attempt of repressions on MPs.

To the question of whether it is possible that RPA parliamentary group members can vote to elect Robert Kocharyan as next Armenian PM, Pashinyan answered: “To tell the truth I don’t see that happening. I just wanted to show that the situation needs to be evaluated realistically in order to avoid any complications. If you remember I told Serzh Sargsyan during our last meeting that he just doesn’t get the gist of the situation. I think the Republican Party with its ruling elite still does not evaluate the situation correctly. There is no need to take any measures. We just need to talk to these people, introduce the situation and help them get the gist. There is no need to take any extra measures.”