Armenia PM on 2nd President’s return to politics: You speak about scenarios which just can’t be

There are people who by saying “foreign policy” they see what has led Armenia to failures; we are not going to go on that road.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the above-said to reporters, at Wednesday’s opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese school.

Asked whether he was concerned about second President Robert Kocharyan’s return to politics, Pashinyan responded as follows, above all: “You speak about scenarios which just can’t be. (…). The decision-maker in that regard is the people.”

Also, the PM expressed confidence that there is no risk of a counterrevolution in the country.

“There is no need to put the people in a situation that we will have to make a revolution again, or to make the next phase of the revolution,” he added. “There is no need to question today’s realities with political intrigues.

“I’m not in power; the people are in power. And I don’t want that the people prove to some who the power is in the country.

“The important [thing is] to record the objective: not to lay before the people a temptation to prove something.”