President Sahakyan in LA, briefs Armenian clergy on Karabakh conflict
President Sahakyan in LA, briefs Armenian clergy on Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Sunday visited the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America, in Los Angeles.

Also, he attended the Sunday Divine Liturgy served at the Church of St. Ghevondats, and met with the Primate, Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, as well as a group of representatives of the Diocesan Council and the local Armenian community, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The meeting addressed issues covering the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, its social and economic development, the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, and the Homeland-Diaspora ties.

Also, President Sahakyan extended his gratitude to the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America for its consistent assistance to Artsakh, and acknowledged its role in preserving the Armenian national identity in the diaspora and enhancing the Motherland-Diaspora ties.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
