Acting minister: Armenia energy market liberalization will lead to reduction in electricity prices
Acting minister: Armenia energy market liberalization will lead to reduction in electricity prices
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Transition to a liberal model for the energy market will lead to a decrease in electricity tariffs in Armenia.

Acting Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Garegin Baghramyan, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Wednesday.

In his words, several law reforms have been implemented in the country’s energy sector, over the past six months, and, in particular, the amendments to the Law on Energy envisage the introduction of a liberal model for Armenia’s energy market, as of 2020.

“Thanks to it, a competitive [playing] field will be created for carrying out [energy] supplies,” the acting minister said. “An institution of wholesale trade and traders will be introduced; the mutual accountability of each ring in the [energy] distribution networks will be increased.”

That, according to Baghramyan, will lead to Armenia being able to import cheaper electricity, and, as a result, the price of electricity will reduce in the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
