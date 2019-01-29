News
ARF:: Armenia authorities should reject any concessions on Karabakh
ARF:: Armenia authorities should reject any concessions on Karabakh
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Unless Armenia’s leadership concessions, ARF Dashnaktsutyun is ready for cooperation, chairman of newly elected ARF Bureua Armen Rustamyan said.

He said they will become the strongest opposition to a political force which will express an opposite view on Karabakh.

Rustamyan recalled that in the 90s it was stated if Armenia wants to develop, it has to make concessions.

“Everyone remembers the statement by Levon Ter-Petrosyan. We do believe that the Karabakh issue is the matter of our dignity. Compromise cannot be tolerated,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
