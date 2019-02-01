Theft committed at Armenia PM official residence

YEREVAN. – An unusual incident occurred Wednesday at the official residence of the Prime Minister of Armenia, which is located at 26 Marshal Baghramyan Avenue, in capital city Yerevan.

According to shamshyan.com, chief of the department of operations of the management of the activities of the Prime Minister’s Office called the police and informed that four commemorative coins were stolen from a showcase at the corridor of the third floor of the first building of the government staff.

The investigation department is preparing a report on this incident.

The police and investigators are carrying out measures to solve the case.