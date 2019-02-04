News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 05
USD
487.44
EUR
557.78
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.44
EUR
557.78
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Robert Kocharyan again makes statement during court hearing
Robert Kocharyan again makes statement during court hearing
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan again took the floor during the hearing at  the Court of Appeal on Monday, and he also touched upon the issues raised during the 6-hour hearing, as well as expressed his position on the prosecution, Hayk Alumyan, an attorney of Armenia's second President told reporters on Monday.

Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan—along with several other former officials—has been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lawyer: We are not aware whether Serzh Sargsyan was interrogated over March 1 case or not
Decision on Armenian second president's custody matter will be announced on February 7
Robert Kocharyan was first remanded in custody on July 27, 2018...
 Armenia 2nd President custody case court hearing resumes
The prosecution will continue presenting its objections to the appeals…
 Kocharyan's trial to continue on February 4
Armenia Constitutional Court declines from considering 2nd President’s petition
Kocharyan had requested from the court to decide whether a point in the Code of Criminal Procedure complied with the Constitution…
 RPA spokesperson: Armenia’s first president is responsible for March 1 tragic events
“The judicial-legal system of Armenia today is in a poor state…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos