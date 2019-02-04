Robert Kocharyan again makes statement during court hearing

YEREVAN.- Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan again took the floor during the hearing at the Court of Appeal on Monday, and he also touched upon the issues raised during the 6-hour hearing, as well as expressed his position on the prosecution, Hayk Alumyan, an attorney of Armenia's second President told reporters on Monday.
Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan—along with several other former officials—has been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.
On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.