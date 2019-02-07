Serzh Sargsyan gave no testimonies against second president: Attorney

Some media websites have published today information that Armenia’s third president Serzh Sargsyan gave testimonies against second president Robert Kocharyan during the interrogation in the sidelines of March 1 criminal case.
168.am asked Amram Makinyan, Sargsyan’s attorney, to comment on the circulating information.
“Serzh Sargsyan was summoned to the Special Investigation Service and interrogated. Due to secrecy of the preliminary investigation I cannot unveil or comment on the testimonies given by Serzh Sargsyan. I am familiar with the circulating information, according to which, Serzh Sargsyan testified against Robert Kocharyan. I can definitely say that this is made-up information and slander,” Makinyan said.