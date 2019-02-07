News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Serzh Sargsyan gave no testimonies against second president: Attorney
Serzh Sargsyan gave no testimonies against second president: Attorney
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Some media websites have published today information that Armenia’s third president Serzh Sargsyan gave testimonies against second president Robert Kocharyan during the interrogation in the sidelines of March 1 criminal case.

168.am asked Amram Makinyan, Sargsyan’s attorney, to comment on the circulating information.

“Serzh Sargsyan was summoned to the Special Investigation Service and interrogated. Due to secrecy of the preliminary investigation I cannot unveil or comment on the testimonies given by Serzh Sargsyan. I am familiar with the circulating information, according to which, Serzh Sargsyan testified against Robert Kocharyan. I can definitely say that this is made-up information and slander,” Makinyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Levon Ter-Petrosyan questioned as witness in March 1 case
The investigators did not comment on the reports…
 Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: Robert Kocharyan is political prisoner
His legal defense team will appeal the Criminal Court of Appeal’s ruling…
 Armenia 2nd President to remain in custody
The Criminal Court of Appeal issued a ruling…
 Armenia appellate court again overturns custody decision on Investigative Committee ex-official
Vahagn Harutyunyan is a defendant in the criminal case into the events that occurred in capital city Yerevan, in March 2008…
 Robert Kocharyan again makes statement during court hearing
Lawyer: We are not aware whether Serzh Sargsyan was interrogated over March 1 case or not
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos