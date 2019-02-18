IRGC detains several persons involved in terrorist attack

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of several individuals involved in the terrorist attack in the south-eastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, IFP reported.

A total of three terrorists were captured during the operation, while 150 kg of explosives as well as 600 kg of weapons and ammunition were confiscated.

According to the IRGC, the terrorists arrested during the operation helped to organize and implement the terrorist attack on February 13, leaving 27 people killed.