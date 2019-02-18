News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 18
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
IRGC detains several persons involved in terrorist attack
IRGC detains several persons involved in terrorist attack
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of several individuals involved in the terrorist attack in the south-eastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, IFP reported. 

A total of three terrorists were captured during the operation, while 150 kg of explosives as well as 600 kg of weapons and ammunition were confiscated.

According to the IRGC, the terrorists arrested during the operation helped to organize and implement the terrorist attack on February 13, leaving 27 people killed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Saudi official fires back after Iran blames attack on Riyadh
Saudi Arabia has been the victim of terrorism...
 Iranian top general warns severe revenge for terror attack in Iran
If any group is taking shelter in Pakistan by receiving Saudi and Emirati money and weapons and is infiltrating individuals into the country ...
 Suicide car bomber kills 44 policemen in Indian Kashmir
We demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory...
 EU condemns terrorist attack in Iran
“There can be no justification for such an outrageous act of terror…
 Suicide attack in Iran kills 41 including revolutionary guards members
Forty-one people, including military personnel, were killed...
 Suicide bombing in Sistan-Baluchistan targets IRGC’s bus
So far, no person or group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist act...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos