Tuesday
April 23
Tuesday
April 23
My Step faction MP: Injured police officers will also be compensated
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The compensations for the relatives of those who died during the dispersion of rallies on 1-2 March 2008 and those who were injured may vary, starting from the allocation of monetary funds and ending with the allocation of apartments. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly, deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Sisak Gabrielyan said at the National Assembly today, responding to deputies’ questions during a discussion on the bill on paying compensations to citizens who were injured during the events that took place in Yerevan on 1-2 March 2008.

Moreover, he stated that the government will make the final decision on this. “It was stated that most of the injured were police officers. There is no problem because they are also citizens of our country, and if it turns out that most of the injured are police officers, the government has to be concerned about them in any case,” Gabrielyan said when one of the deputies said that most of the injured were police officers who had mainly been harmed because they had used the special equipment the wrong way.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
