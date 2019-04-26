UK Ambassador to Armenia: Many projects are more effective if women are involved

Many projects become more effective when women are involved, said the UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth in Yerevan on Friday at the International Forum on Women's Entrepreneurship, which is being held in Armenia for the first time.

According to her, it is impossible to flourish if the whole potential of society is not revealed.

Such political will exists today, and women want to be involved in the economy, but the potential of women, who are simply boundless, is not properly used, the Ambassador concluded.