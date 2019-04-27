US man given time served for keeping a teenage girl in sexual captivity

Georgia man Michael Wysolovski, 33, was sentenced to 10 years, with eight months of jail time for keeping a teenage girl in sexual captivity for more than a year, AP reported.

The man has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to first degree cruelty to children and interstate interference with custody.

In addition, Wysolovski must also register as a sex offender for life.

He was arrested in 2017 after law enforcement found a 17-year-old North Carolina girl who’d been missing for over a year in his home in Duluth, a suburb north of Atlanta. They met in an online forum for anorexia when the girl, who is not being named because she is a sexual assault victim, was 15 and said she was unhappy at home. Wysolovski later convinced the girl to come live with him, picking her up when she was 16 on the side of an interstate near her Charlotte area home.

It is reported that Georgia’s age of consent is 16, so Wysolovski could not be charged with child molestation.

Prosecutor said the victim and the mab initially agreed to enter into a sexual relationship in which they simulated non-consensual sex acts. But overtime, Wysolovski violated the agreement, using “excessive force” and refusing to recognize “safe words.”

Wysolovski told the court he believed he was helping the victim escape a bad home life.