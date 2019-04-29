Vladimir Posner: Armenia needs democracy, Azerbaijan probably doesn't

In his opinion posted on Posner Online, famous Russian TV journalist and TV commentator Vladimir Posner has asked whether post-Soviet countries need democracy or not and if they can be ready for this.
“Certain Soviet republics, including the Baltic states, Armenia, Moldova, Ukraine and Russia, need democracy in this or that form or on this or that scale.
The others, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and countries of Central Asia, probably don’t need it now.
Finally, it seems to me that this or that nation becomes “ready” for something as a result of historical development and experience, and when it is “ready”, it happens,” Pozner stated.