Elderly woman declared dead in US nursing home ‘resurrects’ in funeral home

Police are investigating after a 74-year-old woman who was declared dead at a Nebraska state nursing home was found breathing at a funeral home two hours later, marking at least the third time since last year that a woman was prematurely declared dead at a US nursing home, reports CBS.
Constance Glantz, 74, had been on hospice care at a nursing home in Waverly, Nebraska, officials said in a news conference on Monday.
Staff at the nursing home "believed she had passed" at 9:44am, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said. It's not clear how staff came to the conclusion she had died.
A coroner was not called to confirm Glantz's death, Houchin said, noting that her supposed death fell outside the parameters in which that office would be summoned. Glantz was then transported to a funeral home.
Funeral home staff had transported the woman to Lincoln, Nebraska and that a staff member from the home had noticed she was still breathing while preparing her for funeral arrangements.
Glantz was transported to an area hospital.
An investigation is ongoing, Houchin said, noting that police "have not been able to find any criminal intent by the nursing home," and adding that it's unclear if any laws were broken.