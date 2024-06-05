Mikhail Galuzin: Armenia avoids contacts with Russia at MFA, MoD level

Armenia diplomat: Russia withdrawal from South Caucasus will create significant threats for it

Why Apple doesn’t release foldable iPhone yet, and when to expect it?

Switzerland MFA comments on Armenia flood relief efforts in Armenia

Amio Era. Memorandum was signed with the Armenian State Pedagogical University after K. Abovyan

Lithuania to earmark €100,000 for restoration of Armenia flood-affected areas

EU European External Action Service official visits Armenia’s Yeraskh village, Yeghegnadzor city

Good opportunity to study in IT for those injured in 44-day war, displaced from Artsakh

There is epidemic risk in Armenia flood disaster zone, territorial administration minister says

Armenia defense minister has short talk with Bulgaria president (PHOTOS)

Five best gaming smartphones to consider

EU aid to Armenia is possible on condition of aid to Azerbaijan as well, Hungary FM says

Stroke risk is considerably higher in people with multiple head injuries, study finds

Russian border guards have left Armenia’s Nerkin Hand village, Syunik Province governor says

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, supporters heading to Armenia’s Vardenis town

Azerbaijan FM confirms receiving Armenia’s new proposals for peace treaty

Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria taking family drama, fame from tabloids to television

Indonesia to bury billions of tons of carbon dioxide from industrial facilities underground

Portofino residents, tourists outraged by pre-wedding celebration India billionaire organized for his son

Armenia defense minister attends HEMUS 2024 international exhibition opening ceremony in Bulgaria (PHOTOS)

The first accurate and high-quality images of the iPhone 16 Pro Max have been published

Georgia envoy on Armenia vote at UN: Another big leap forward in our strategic partnership

Journal of Affective Disorders: Fruit consumption reduces risk of depression in adults, research suggests

UN General Assembly passes resolution on displaced persons in Georgia, Armenia also votes in favor

Bianca Censori dresses, acts like someone else when she's not ‘working’ as Kanye West's muse, her friends say

Tigran Khachatryan meets with Michael Siebert, underscores continued development of Armenia-EU cooperation

Experts validate Armenia's 2025-2030 Export strategy

Tom Cruise tries to get into UK Prime Minister's car

New method of fraud in Telegram: How do they mislead people?

Kanye West calls ex-assistant's sexual harassment allegations baseless

Specialist is dispatched to organize EU flood relief in Armenia’s Lori, Tavush Provinces

Galuzin: Armenia's thoughtless steps will lead to irreversibility of single defense area with Russia

Emily Ratajkowski poses in very symbolic bikini

Fans accuse Kris Jenner of 'bad' photoshop

Pashinyan to Modi: We will have opportunity to share our vision on further promoting Armenia-India bilateral agenda

Fiery rhythms, humorous stories: Ara Malikian spreads incredible energy in Yerevan (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Elderly woman declared dead in US nursing home ‘resurrects’ in funeral home

It is known which iPhones will receive iOS 18

Unique vintage 1977 Porsche 911S coupe with modern tuning is up for auction

Diplomat: Russia still ready to facilitate Armenia-Azerbaijan reconciliation

Armenia defense minister travels to Bulgaria

Newspaper: What did Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan discuss?

Mikhail Galuzin: Armenia avoids contacts with Russia at MFA, MoD level

Drinking alcohol on plane could be bad for your heart, study suggests

French Open: Alcaraz advances to semifinals

Portugal beat Finland

Switzerland win convincingly, 4-0

Works up to 1540 hours without recharging: Doogee introduces V Max Plus smartphone

Armenian national team lost to Slovenia (video)

Slovenia - Armenia: Haroyan scored a return goal (video)

Google collected people's personal data for years, even recording children's voices

Armenian national team lost to Slovenia in the first half (video)

Wine Story: From mafia to winemaking, path of Michael Franzese and Samvel Hakobyan, history of creation of Armenian wine Franzese

"Roland Garros": Jannik Sinner reached semifinals and will become the number one player in the world

Armenia responds to Azerbaijan's latest proposals on draft peace treaty. MFA

Armenian Foreign Ministry: Iran “on the ground” participates in the implementation of "Crossroads of Peace" project

Technology is being developed that could allow stroke patients to rehabilitate at home

Innovative Eyewear introduces line of Eddie Bauer smart glasses with ChatGPT support

Foreign Ministry: Armenia is at the practical stage of joining the Chabahar port project

Starting lineup of Armenian national team announced

Dollar loses, euro gains value in Armenia

Father Yesayi Artenyan: Statements of Armenia PM, his chief of staff are completely fictitious

Russian Foreign Ministry: EU Mission in Armenia collects intelligence against Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan

Finland president: Armenia PM and I discussed regional dynamics in South Caucasus

New AI tech will detect the risks of heart failure at early stage

Armenia MFA is working on acquisition of new embassy buildings in Paris and Tehran, deputy FM says

Transfermarkt: Eduard Spertsyan is on the list of the most expensive players in RPL

Deputy FM: There will be positive changes for Armenia citizens regarding liberalization of visa regime with EU

Some EU countries have sent signals to increase investments in Armenia, economy minister says

UN conference delegates are called to support release of Armenians held in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

In Azerbaijan, imports of defense products will be exempt from tax and customs duty

Armenia Deputy PM Grigoryan: There are disagreements within EAEU regarding energy markets

Economy minister: Preferential procedure may be used in EU for some Armenia products

Ministry of Economy: Armenian cognac will be called “Armenian brandy”

Sanctions in EU-EAEU relations’ context have negative impact on Armenia economy, minister says

Nikol Pashinyan, Alexander Stubb confer about development of Armenia-Finland relations

iPhone will learn to do what Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy and Huawei already do

Flooding in Armenia: Switzerland deploys specialists from Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit

The Dubai Mall to become even bigger

Finance ministry: Armenia received many grants from EU in 2023

Pashinyan underscores Armenia-EU cooperation development, expansion

Euro-2024 favorites named

Armenia's Papikyan, Serbia envoy discuss defense cooperation between their countries (PHOTOS)

How much CEO of OpenaAI, the company that created ChatGPT and is valued at $86 billion, get paid?

Mirzoyan: Armenia works a lot with EU

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan: Tomorrow we will leave for Vardenis town, we have rally at 6pm in Sotk village

Armenia FM says he has established ‘great personal relations’ with the CSTO chief

JAMA: Preeclampsia is associated with an increased risk of female dementia

Selena Gomez shares thoughts on female friendship, admits girls can be ‘mean’

Iran applies for becoming observer country in Eurasian Economic Union

Yerevan to host next Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

First time in history, China's Chang'e-6 delivers soil samples taken from far side of the Moon

Kylie Jenner enjoys holiday on yacht off Mallorca coast

Through Ucom’s Support the 12th Sunchild Festival Concludes

Armenia FM: Border delimitation with Azerbaijan should be done only on basis of documents with unshakable legal basis

US, Turkey presidential advisors emphasize importance of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement

Archbishop Galstanyan: Among former presidents, I have met only with Serzh Sargsyan

Armenian national team squad against Slovenia announced

Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement will transform South Caucasus, Biden says

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder on brink of divorce?

FM: It seems there is no major attack, invasion of Armenia sovereign territory since EU monitoring mission deployment