Egypt sentences senior Muslim Brotherhood figure and son to life

Egypt sentenced seven Muslim Brotherhood members, including a business tycoon, to life in prison after convicting them of terrorism offences, Reuters reported.

Those sentenced to life include Hassan Malek, a businessman who owned stores that imported computers and electronics, and his son, Hamza.

The charges included leading a terrorist organisation, supporting it financially and taking actions aimed at hurting the economy.

According to the authorities, Muslim Brotherhood plans to harm the Egyptian economy, manipulate the value of the Egyptian pound against the dollar and carry out attacks on the tourism sector.