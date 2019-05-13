My Step faction in Armenia legislature: Extra-parliamentary opposition could form alliance with ex-President Kocharyan

YEREVAN. – I don’t see a political force in Armenia’s political or opposition arena that would create an alliance with Armenia’s second President, Robert Kocharyan. Andranik Kocharyan, a member of the ruling majority My Step faction at the National Assembly (NA) and head of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, on Monday stated this at the traditional briefings in parliament.

In his words, at present, there can be talks solely between Robert Kocharyan’s family members and their own media outlets.

The MP noted that since the opposition Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia Parties are represented in parliament, in all likelihood, the matter concerns the pro-Robert Kocharyan forces’ formation of an alliance with the extra-parliamentary opposition.

“But that’s not apparent to me yet,” Andranik Kocharyan stressed. “[But] if it’s formed and a clear statement is made about it, then we will find out what all that’s aimed at.”

The Special Investigation Service has filed charges against second President Robert Kocharyan. Accordingly, he has been charged with breaching the constitutional order during the events that transpired in capital city Yerevan in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe. He is remanded in custody in connection with this criminal case.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.