Bright Armenia Party has no intention to cooperate with 2nd President

Bright Armenia Party faction secretary Gevorg Gorgisyan ruled out on Monday the possibility that Bright Armenia can cooperate with the former regim or any force that is associated with it.

According to him, they just made the wrong calculation.

Armenian second President Robert Kocharyan and any political force next to him will not be able to gain the trust of citizens, he said adding that “they underestimate Armenian citizens.”

He noted that the statements of supporters of the second president on the creation of an opposition front are aimed at both preventing Robert Kocharyan’s condemnation and protecting his property.

Gorgisyan is convinced that in all this there is a political connotation.