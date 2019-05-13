France considers unacceptable US position to increase pressure on Iran

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian believes the US position to increase pressure on Iran is unacceptable, he said on Monday on the sidelines of the EU Council meeting in Brussels.

According to him, we will meet with UK and German colleagues, as well as with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to discuss the situation, TASS reported.

It is true that the statements made by the Iranian leadership on the Vienna Agreement are causing concern, he said.

According to him, it is important that Europe remains united on this issue

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on May 8 that Tehran decided to stop fulfilling its obligations under two points of the Iranian deal.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the deal. In November, anti-Iran sanctions were restored, including a ban on the purchase of oil. Iranian deal was concluded in 2015 and limited Tehran’s nuclear development in exchange for the lifting of UN Security Council sanctions and unilateral restrictive measures by the US and the EU.