News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
USD
481.33
EUR
540.97
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.33
EUR
540.97
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
France considers unacceptable US position to increase pressure on Iran
France considers unacceptable US position to increase pressure on Iran
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian believes the US position to increase pressure on Iran is unacceptable, he said on Monday on the sidelines of the EU Council meeting in Brussels.

According to him, we will meet with UK and German colleagues, as well as with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to discuss the situation, TASS reported.

It is true that the statements made by the Iranian leadership on the Vienna Agreement are causing concern, he said.

According to him, it is important that Europe remains united on this issue

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on May 8 that Tehran decided to stop fulfilling its obligations under two points of the Iranian deal.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the deal. In November, anti-Iran sanctions were restored, including a ban on the purchase of oil. Iranian deal was concluded in 2015 and limited Tehran’s nuclear development in exchange for the lifting of UN Security Council sanctions and unilateral restrictive measures by the US and the EU.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UK, French, German FMs to discuss Iran’s steps on nuclear deal
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt…
 IRGC representative rejects possibility of talks with US
“No talks will be held with the Americans and the Americans will not dare take…
 US Vice Admiral ready to send aircraft carrier to Strait of Hormuz
“If I need to bring it inside the strait, I will do so…
 Zarif: EU must stop obeying dictates of Washington
The EU statement today is why Iranian deal is where it is as the US has bullied Europe…
 Iran can restart uranium enrichment in 4 days
Iran will no longer follow the restrictions that the deal had...
 Iran blasts US new sanctions against metal industry
Trump's executive order came hours after Iran announced it was...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos