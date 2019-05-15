News
Trial over second Armenian president's preventive measure to continue tomorrow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


After the five-hour trial, examination of the substantiation of the preventive measure for second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has drawn to an end. The trial will continue tomorrow at 11:00.

During today’s trial, Kocharyan’s attorneys continued to express their positions on the preventive measure for the second Armenian president. Before preparing the case for a trial, the court must render a decision on changing or eliminating the preventive measure of the second President or leaving it unchanged.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrow of constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia and, by using his official position, for receiving a bribe in particularly large amounts for helping perform operations favoring the only participant and director of TSSC Armenia LLC Silva Hambardzumyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
