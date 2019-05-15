News
Thursday
May 16
US looking forward to resolution of dispute over Lydian
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – The U.S. is looking forward to resolution of the dispute over Amulsar project that was in place during recent months, U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy told reporters.

“I think it is very important that U.S. and Armenia work together to promote business environment that is transparent, predictable and fair not for Armenian businesses, but also to attract international investments. And, Lydian is one of those investments,” the diplomat said.

Tracy said they expect that all, and U.S. business, to abide by local law, and it is very important that those kinds of disputes are resolved expeditiously to give confidence to investors.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
