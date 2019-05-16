Japan urges Iran to keep nuclear deal

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono urged Iran to preserve the nuclear deal during the meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif that to maintain stability in the region, Iran needs to comply with the 2015 nuclear deal signed with major world powers, NKH reported.

Zarif, in his turn, noted Iran is not going to withdraw from the Iranian deal and is counting on cooperation with Japan in the matter of preserving the agreements.

According to AFP news agency, Zarif also said at the meeting that Iran is now showing maximum restraint and called the escalation imposed by the United States unacceptable.

Despite the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Japan considers it necessary to preserve the deal. The meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries was in November. Zarif is expected to be received by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Iran on the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal on May 8 announced the termination of the implementation of a number of points on the Iranian nuclear program - in terms of enriched uranium and heavy water. Tehran said it does not consider itself bound by restrictions on them. Iran stated that the measures taken are related to violations of the US nuclear deal and the imposition of sanctions against Tehran by Washington, as well as the inability of the remaining members (Germany, France, Great Britain, China and Russia) to adequately solve the problems.

Iran gave these countries 60 days to safeguard the interests of Iran, promising at the same time to return to the execution of suspended obligations if they manage to solve the problems arising from the actions of the US.