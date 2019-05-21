News
Tuesday
May 21
Trump threatens Iran with enormous power amid aggression against US
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The United States will respond with enormous force on Iran’s aggression against the States, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

According to him, Iran will make a huge mistake if they do something, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier, Trump tweeted if Iran wants to fight, this will be its official end.

The US amid aggravation of the situation around Iran concentrated at least seven warships in and around the Persian Gulf and delivered the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. According to Pentagon, this is a response to signs of Iran’s increased readiness to conduct offensive operations against US forces and to protect our interests.

US President Donald Trump said he hopes to avoid war with Iran. Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei said that Iran does not intend to wage war with the US, but will continue to resist Washington.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
