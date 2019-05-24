Price of ME token increases by more than 1,100%

The price of all.me digital network’s internal currency ALL.ME (ME) Token has increased by more than 1100% in less than three months.

ME Token which is operational both inside and outside all.me digital network was listed on the CoinAll crypto exchange with an intuitive value of $0.014 on February 11 this year.

The token’s success since its release is due to the ecosystem in which it exists: all.me digital network which consists of a social platform (meNetwork), a trading platform (meMarket), and its own payment service (mePay). The concept is based on building mutually beneficial partnerships within the user-platform-business chain.

Usage of ME within the ecosystem

When a user registers on all.me, they can optionally activate a promo account and broadcast advertisements through the business profile. At the same time, depending on their activity within the network, the user can receive up to 50% of advertising revenue. Reward payments are made in ME Token.

Businesses pay for marketing services with ME Token while receiving an absolutely advertising-loyal audience in return. meMarket will be launched shortly. all.me’s business profile is already operational and allows for page promotion.

Usage of ME outside the ecosystem

ME is also applicable outside all.me. Firstly, the token can already be exchanged for BTC or USDT. Secondly, the token has very high liquidity, which is an important factor for both investors and ordinary holders.

Soon, mePay will allow each user to easily open an account to buy ME or exchange the token for fiat currencies within the ecosystem. Users will also receive payment cards that can be used internally on all.me and beyond. Thus, the ME Token becomes a real currency unit in its virtual form.

What’s Next for ME?

ME aims to be a flexible currency that simplifies the concept of crypto. The main benefit of ME is its ability to seamlessly integrate with fiat money. In other words, the scope of ME use is practically limitless. The token can be used as a valuable means of payment and an instrument of accumulation thanks to the provision of fiat funds and limited emission. In practice, everything is very simple: ME = universal money.