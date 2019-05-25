News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 25
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Police launch manhunt for suspect in Lyon bomb blast
Police launch manhunt for suspect in Lyon bomb blast
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Investigation of an explosion on Friday in one of the pedestrian streets in Lyon required the efforts of 90 investigators and about 30 technical experts, said Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said Saturday on French news channel BFM TV, CNN reported.

According to him, 90 police investigators and 30 technicians were working on this case.

Remy Heitz confirmed the earlier version in the media that the bomb had been remotely detonated. He also said that in the near future new pictures of the suspect will be published.

As reported earlier, investigators are inclined to the version of the explosion of a homemade device with striking elements in the form of fragments of nails and bolts. The city's second district mayor, Denis Broliquier, said on BFM TV that the explosion did not result in major damage, as "the load of the parcel bomb" did not cause much of an impact. Victims' injuries, he said, were caused by "pieces of metal and glass.”

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tourists injured in Egypt blast
An explosion occurred near the Grand Egyptian Museum...
 Facebook tightens policy of live broadcasts after terrorist attack in Christchurch
“Ahead of an online extremism summit in Paris attended by world leaders…
 US warns of terrorist attacks during Eurovision 2019
“Terrorist groups may choose the anniversary, which coincides…
 WhatsApp, Viber, Facebook banned in Sri Lanka again
WhatsApp, Viber and Facebook are again temporarily banned…
 5 killed, 6 injured in Pakistan hotel attack
The separatist Balochistan Liberation Army said it carried out the attack…
 One detained in Lithuania amid threats to blow up polling station
The person reporting the bomb is well known to the police…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos