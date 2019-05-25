Police launch manhunt for suspect in Lyon bomb blast

Investigation of an explosion on Friday in one of the pedestrian streets in Lyon required the efforts of 90 investigators and about 30 technical experts, said Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said Saturday on French news channel BFM TV, CNN reported.

Remy Heitz confirmed the earlier version in the media that the bomb had been remotely detonated. He also said that in the near future new pictures of the suspect will be published.

As reported earlier, investigators are inclined to the version of the explosion of a homemade device with striking elements in the form of fragments of nails and bolts. The city's second district mayor, Denis Broliquier, said on BFM TV that the explosion did not result in major damage, as "the load of the parcel bomb" did not cause much of an impact. Victims' injuries, he said, were caused by "pieces of metal and glass.”