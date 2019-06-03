News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 03
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Court denies investigator’s petition for remanding Armenia Investigative Committee ex-official in custody
Court denies investigator’s petition for remanding Armenia Investigative Committee ex-official in custody
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – A capital city Yerevan court on Monday denied the petition by Hrach Mushegyan, head of the investigative team on the criminal case into the events that occurred in Armenia’s capital city in March 2008, to remand in custody Vahagn Harutyunyan, the former head of this investigative team. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the court staff.

Harutyunyan’s attorney Mihran Poghosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, however, that the body conducting the proceedings will either appeal this decision or invent new grounds for detaining his client because, according to the lawyer, they have a problem with Vahagn Harutyunyan’s person.

Investigative Committee former Deputy Chairman Harutyunyan is a defendant in the aforesaid criminal case. He is charged with abuse of official power, and falsifying evidence within the framework of this criminal case.

In July of the year past, Vahagn Harutyunyan was dismissed from the office of Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee, and as head of the general department of investigation of especially important cases.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Former Armenia Investigative Committee head refused to answer questions
Journalists asked him if he had been interviewed within the scope of...
 Armenian National Congress Party member on transitional justice
According to Manukyan, the issue of transitional justice is...
 Second Armenia President's attorneys show never-before-seen scenes of March 1 events
The attorneys also showed journalists never-before-seen scenes of...
 Second Armenia President: Not even one Karabakh soldier brought to Yerevan
The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, under the chairmanship of...
 Kocharyan's attorney believes Karabakh's presidents will appear in Yerevan court tomorrow
Artsakh’s incumbent and former presidents Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan have...
 Trial over second Armenian president's preventive measure to continue tomorrow
During today’s trial, Kocharyan’s attorneys continued to express their...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos