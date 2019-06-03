The Iranian Foreign Ministry called the Washington statement on readiness for talks with Tehran without preconditions a “word play”, which should not be viewed as a criterion for action, Tasnim News reported.

"To the Islamic Republic of Iran, a word-play and expression of hidden intentions under the guise of new words is not a criterion for action; rather, the criterion is a change in Washington’s general approach and actual behavior towards the Iranian nation," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who said on Sunday that Washington was prepared for unconditional talks with Iran.

According to him, Pompeo’s statement about the need to continue the campaign of maximum pressure on Iran indicates that Washington adheres to the same wrong approach as before.

Earlier Pompeo announced in Switzerland that US is “prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions.”

“We are ready to sit down with them," he added.