News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
EAEU, Serbia to sign free trade agreement by end of this year
EAEU, Serbia to sign free trade agreement by end of this year
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Serbia will sign a free trade agreement by the end of this year. This is what Speaker of the Lower Chamber of the Parliament of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin declared during the opening of the 4th session of the Commission on Cooperation between the State Duma and the National Skupshina of Serbia in Belgrad today, reports TASS.

“The free trade agreement between the EAEU and Serbia will lead to the opening of a market for Serbian commodities in countries with a population of 180 million,” Volodin said.

The summit held in late May in Nur-Sultan led to the signing of a document on certain aspects of the signing of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Serbia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Exports of Armenian products to Russia have doubled since Armenia joined Eurasian Union
Russia remains Armenia's main trade partner...
 Ministry: Exports to EEU member states grows by 34% since Armenia enters union
“Armenia’s entry into the EEU, which took place during the decline of the global economy as a whole…
 Yerevan-Minsk trade turnover increased by 30% in 4 months
“The volume of trade in 2017-2018 increased by 1.6 times, exceeding the milestone of $ 50 million…
 The 5th EEU: Armenia - Cooperation business forum being held in Tsakhkadzor
The forum is held to establish new business relations between EEU member states...
 Minasyan: Lack of common border with EEU states is major problem for Armenia
“This problem should be solved as quickly as possible in order to increase export opportunities…
 Kazakh envoy: Media, NGO’s role in common sites' formation within EEU is very important
“All opportunities within the EEU should be widely covered in the media…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos