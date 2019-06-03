EAEU, Serbia to sign free trade agreement by end of this year

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Serbia will sign a free trade agreement by the end of this year. This is what Speaker of the Lower Chamber of the Parliament of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin declared during the opening of the 4th session of the Commission on Cooperation between the State Duma and the National Skupshina of Serbia in Belgrad today, reports TASS.

“The free trade agreement between the EAEU and Serbia will lead to the opening of a market for Serbian commodities in countries with a population of 180 million,” Volodin said.

The summit held in late May in Nur-Sultan led to the signing of a document on certain aspects of the signing of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Serbia.