News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia Justice Minister: People affected by March 1-2, 2008 events may receive social support
Armenia Justice Minister: People affected by March 1-2, 2008 events may receive social support
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The government will view the possibility of providing financial assistance or other type of assistance to those who were affected by the events that took place in Yerevan on March 1-2, 2008. There might be social support programs, and those people might be included in different programs. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.

When asked how many people will be provided with assistance, the minister said there are no precise data yet.

The National Assembly of Armenia adopted today the bill on support to persons who were affected by the events that took place in Yerevan on March 1-2, 2008 in the second reading, and the authors of the bill are Deputy Speakers of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and Lena Nazaryan. The kind of support will be defined by the government.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Parliament passes law on paying compensation to those affected by March 2008 events in Yerevan
The MPs unanimously adopted the bill, in the second reading…
 Court denies investigator’s petition for remanding Armenia Investigative Committee ex-official in custody
Vahagn Harutyunyan is a defendant in the criminal case into the events that occurred in capital city Yerevan, in March 2008…
 Former Armenia Investigative Committee head refused to answer questions
Journalists asked him if he had been interviewed within the scope of...
 Armenian National Congress Party member on transitional justice
According to Manukyan, the issue of transitional justice is...
 Second Armenia President's attorneys show never-before-seen scenes of March 1 events
The attorneys also showed journalists never-before-seen scenes of...
 Second Armenia President: Not even one Karabakh soldier brought to Yerevan
The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, under the chairmanship of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos