Armenia Justice Minister: People affected by March 1-2, 2008 events may receive social support

The government will view the possibility of providing financial assistance or other type of assistance to those who were affected by the events that took place in Yerevan on March 1-2, 2008. There might be social support programs, and those people might be included in different programs. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.
When asked how many people will be provided with assistance, the minister said there are no precise data yet.
The National Assembly of Armenia adopted today the bill on support to persons who were affected by the events that took place in Yerevan on March 1-2, 2008 in the second reading, and the authors of the bill are Deputy Speakers of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and Lena Nazaryan. The kind of support will be defined by the government.