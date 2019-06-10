News
Ambassador to Armenia: China interested in increasing cooperation with Eurasian Union
Ambassador to Armenia: China interested in increasing cooperation with Eurasian Union
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Eurasian Economic Union is a very important integration association in the Eurasian space, which has great potential, said Chinese ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlun on Monday at the Armenian parliament.

According to him, all EEU member states are important and friendly economic partners for China.

China is the number one trading partner for Russia, he said adding that “the trade volume between our countries last year exceeded $100 billion. The potential is huge. The same can be said about our cooperation with Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. Therefore, it is important for us to learn more and more details about your vision, what are the future prospects regarding the opportunities and challenges for the Organization,” he said.

At the same time, as the head of the diplomatic mission noted, China is extremely interested in building up and developing cooperation with all the EEU member states, as well as with the Organization as a whole.

According to him, China will soon approve a document on cooperation between China and the EEU.

“I think that this will serve as an additional incentive for the development of cooperation between China and the EEU member states as a whole. And here I see great prospects and opportunities. Thirdly, as is well known, China has put forward the initiative to jointly build the Silk Road economic belt. And we have a common understanding with the EEU member states that here we need to work synchronously, in order to achieve greater conjugation in the implementation of Belt and Road initiative,” he concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
