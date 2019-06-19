Armenia's newly appointed justice minister on link to Soros

I received the offer to hold the position of Minister of Justice yesterday, and I obviously received it from the Prime Minister of Armenia. This is what newly appointed Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan told journalists today.
When asked about the blockade of courts, the newly appointed minister said, in his opinion, it was aimed at showing the source of power and was not a tool to exert pressure on courts.
Badasyan refused to talk about vetting, but stressed that vetting is a necessary, yet insufficient condition for an independent judiciary.
When journalists told him that he is linked to Soros, Badasyan stated the following: “I can’t comment on my imaginary ties with imaginary institutions. I don’t know what people mean by saying “Soros”.”
Rustam Badasyan stressed the fact that he believes he has ample work experience in the justice sector. “I have succeeded in the private sector at a younger age, and so I believe I have ample work experience to be the justice minister because I have worked in the private sector and am aware of the issues of courts and the public sector.”
Artak Zeynalyan resigned from the office of Minister of Justice. Rustam Badasyan used to hold the position of Deputy Head of the State Revenue Committee.