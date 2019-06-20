Newspaper: Russia developments under Armenia microscope, PM Pashinyan gives instruction

YEREVAN. – Past (Fact) newspaper of Armenia found out that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has instructed the relevant divisions of his staff to report to him, separately, the information on the negative processes taking place in Russia, the actions against its central government, and on the rating of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the newspaper.

“Separate references on the anti-government demonstrations, the dynamics of protests [in Russia] are especially highlighted.

“It is hard to say what exactly such emphasized attention is linked to. However, our sources claim that some in the [Armenian] authorities were enthusiastic about the recent social survey data in connection with Putin’s rating,” Past wrote.