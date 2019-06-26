News
Wednesday
June 26
News
Armenia humanitarian mission sappers demine 1,650 square meters in Syria (PHOTOS)
Armenia humanitarian mission sappers demine 1,650 square meters in Syria (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Sappers from the team of Armenian specialists, who are carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria, have demined 1,650 square meters of area during their technical survey and cleaning activities, from June 8 to 25.

Also during the same period, the physicians of this Armenian humanitarian team have provided therapeutic assistance to 92 people, 86 patients have undergone radiological examination, 8 people made use of anesthesiology services, and the pediatrician examined and appointed appropriate treatment for 22 children, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Հայերեն
