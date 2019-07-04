News
Armenian doctors to provide free medical services to Aleppo citizens starting July 7
Armenian doctors to provide free medical services to Aleppo citizens starting July 7
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Society

Consul General of Armenia in Aleppo Armen Sargsyan and representative of the Humanitarian Group of Armenia at the Consulate Arkady Tonoyan hosted today members of Al-Ihsan NGO.

The Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the parties discussed the humanitarian situation in Aleppo and particularly stressed the great lack of quality medical services in the more devastated districts of Aleppo.

They reached an agreement on providing the pediatrician and gynecologist of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria with the opportunity to carry out their activities within the scope of the program financed by the United Nations Population Fund at the medical center operating in the place selected according to the UN needs assessment scale.

Starting from July 7, Armenian doctors will provide services to the population of Aleppo free-of-charge.
This text available in   Հայերեն
