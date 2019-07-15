News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 15
USD
476.68
EUR
537.65
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
537.65
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Analyst: Armenia needs second nuclear power plant
Analyst: Armenia needs second nuclear power plant
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia needs a second nuclear power plant. This is what General Director of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant Suren Azatyan told journalists today.

According to the expert, the ANPP showed its productivity when it was operated in the 1990s, and its exploitation is 4 times less expensive compared to the Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant.

Azatyan stressed the fact that Armenia’s energy system needs to be brought to order and added that it could have been possible to avoid the power outage, if necessary measures had been taken.

On July 10, Yerevan Thermal Power Plant and the second energy block of Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant were shut off due to an energy system crash, causing a power outage across the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Oil prices are falling
The August futures for WTI oil fell by 0.25% to $ 60.06 a barrel.
 Deputy PM on Iranian gas: Actions have to stem from interests of Armenian citizens
Grigoryan emphasized that the issue of the Iranian natural gas must be discussed with Gazprom...
 Armenia Deputy PM receives Masdar CEO-led delegation
During the meeting, Avinyan talked about...
 Armenia Deputy PM on Armenian-Russian talks over natural gas price
Armenia is still holding talks over the...
 Armenia official: Operation of new power plant to reduce electricity price
The new station will replace the Hrazdan TPP, which is already quite old station with a low efficiency...
 Construction of new power station launched in Yerevan
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the ceremony...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos