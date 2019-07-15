Analyst: Armenia needs second nuclear power plant

Armenia needs a second nuclear power plant. This is what General Director of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant Suren Azatyan told journalists today.
According to the expert, the ANPP showed its productivity when it was operated in the 1990s, and its exploitation is 4 times less expensive compared to the Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant.
Azatyan stressed the fact that Armenia’s energy system needs to be brought to order and added that it could have been possible to avoid the power outage, if necessary measures had been taken.
On July 10, Yerevan Thermal Power Plant and the second energy block of Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant were shut off due to an energy system crash, causing a power outage across the country.