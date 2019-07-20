News
News
Mexican drug lord “El Chapo” to spend rest of his life in US prison
Mexican drug lord “El Chapo” to spend rest of his life in US prison
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A US judge has sentenced Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to life in prison plus 30 years, BBC News reported.

Guzmán, 62, was found guilty of 10 charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering, by a federal court in New York in February.

He escaped a Mexican jail through a tunnel in 2015, but was later arrested. He was extradited to the US in 2017.

He is a former head of the Sinaloa cartel, which officials say was the biggest supplier of drugs to the US.

Speaking through an interpreter just before the sentencing, Guzmán said in the Brooklyn courtroom his confinement in the US had amounted to “torture” and said he had received an unfair trial.

The life sentence was the minimum Guzmán faced. The additional 30 years were for unlawful uses of firearms. He was also ordered to pay $12.6bn in forfeiture.

Prosecutors said Guzmán would be serving his sentence behind “tons of steel,” referring to a high-security prison in the US state of Colorado.

Guzmán’s lawyer, however, announced plans to appeal against the verdict.

He argued that the trial had not been conducted fairly and claimed that the jurors were influenced by media coverage.

“It was a show trial,” he said.
