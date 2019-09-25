News
Wednesday
September 25
PM: Diaspora is very important factor for Armenia democratic reforms
PM: Diaspora is very important factor for Armenia democratic reforms
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

Diaspora is very important factor for democratic reforms in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech at the Columbia University.

“Before the revolution, the Armenian government were cooperating with Diaspora only on the issues connected with Karabakh and international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Now it is very important to include Diaspora in the reform agenda. We have many renowned persons in our Diaspora and we hope to involve them into reform process in our country,” he said. 
