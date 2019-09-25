News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.1
Show news feed
Pashinyan on Amulsar: If we see existential threat for Jermuk, this project would be closed
Pashinyan on Amulsar: If we see existential threat for Jermuk, this project would be closed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

If we define that there is a real existential threat for Jermuk, for any region or Lake Seven, this project would be closed, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said when answering the questions related to the operation of Amulsar mine.

“It is the situation that we inherited in from the previous government. This is very sensitive issue. It is not only environmental issue, but it is also about Armenia’s obligation to the international community. We need to be very careful in solving this situation not to damage not only the Armenian environment but the Armenian investment environment and international obligations,” he said at the Columbia University.

Pashinyan added that the problem does not have an easy solution, and it is not acceptable to make any solution based on one’s fears, rumors or risks.

 “We need to understand this situation truly and make a balanced decision on that,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: Armenian economy should set different tasks for science
“For the development of science, it is very important that the Armenian economy sets tasks for it…
 Armenia premier: No developed country where there has been no mine
During his meeting at the Silicon Valley with Armenians working there, Pashinyan reflected also on the Amulsar gold mine project…
 Amulsar mine defenders hold small action in LA (PHOTOS)
Participants of the action were holding “We, our mountains”...
 Deputy PM: I do not think Armenian government has made decision on Amulsar
Mher Grigoryan did not answer the question whether he personally supports operation of Amulsar mine...
 Participants of march in defense of Mount Amulsar singing in central Yerevan
The participants of the march in defense of...
 Public rally against Amulsar gold mine exploitation kicks off in Yerevan
A public rally against exploitation of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos