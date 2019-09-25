Pashinyan on Amulsar: If we see existential threat for Jermuk, this project would be closed

If we define that there is a real existential threat for Jermuk, for any region or Lake Seven, this project would be closed, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said when answering the questions related to the operation of Amulsar mine.

“It is the situation that we inherited in from the previous government. This is very sensitive issue. It is not only environmental issue, but it is also about Armenia’s obligation to the international community. We need to be very careful in solving this situation not to damage not only the Armenian environment but the Armenian investment environment and international obligations,” he said at the Columbia University.

Pashinyan added that the problem does not have an easy solution, and it is not acceptable to make any solution based on one’s fears, rumors or risks.

“We need to understand this situation truly and make a balanced decision on that,” he added.