Rouhani: Iran is ready to seek immediate ratification of Additional Protocol to Iranian deal

Iran is ready to seek immediate ratification of the Additional Protocol in the Iranian parliament in exchange for approval by the US Congress of a nuclear agreement and the final lifting of all sanctions, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at a meeting with US experts in New York.

According to him, the inhuman sanctions of the United States will not help them achieve their goals, and in this regard, there is complete unanimity in Iran, Mehr reported.

Rouhani added, "contrary to Washington's expectations, the US pressures have made all parties and groups in Iran consider US as the sole culprit of current problems in various fields."

Rouhani noted that the Iranian deal was the best deal that could be reached.

"Numerous IAEA reports confirming Iran's compliance with its commitments, despite US withdrawal from the deal, show that Iran does not seek to deviate from nuclear laws and regulations.”

According to him, Iran is ready to seek immediate ratification of the Additional Protocol in the Iranian parliament as a permanent law in exchange for the approval of the US Congress of the Iranian deal and the final lifting of all sanctions.

It comes to an additional protocol to the Iranian deal, which, according to the terms of the agreement, must be approved by the Iranian parliament by 2023, that is, eight years after the conclusion of the deal. The additional protocol provides for the early informing of the IAEA about the construction of new nuclear facilities in Iran, as well as expanded access and inspections by the IAEA of existing nuclear facilities.